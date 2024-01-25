Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage, with a special focus on shows that air on IWTV and FITE.

Wrestling Open Episode 108 (Jan. 25, 8 pm ET)

NTPW Texas Contenders Series 29 (Jan. 25, 7:30 pm CT)

SLA Gateway to Anarchy 2024 (Jan. 26, 7 pm CT)

PWM The Banker: Chad Adams Memorial Rumble (Jan. 27, 3 pm ET)

ICW-NHB Vol. 57 (Jan. 27, 8 pm ET)

PWF Fallout (Jan. 28, 4 pm ET)

Beyond Lights... Camera... Wrestling! (Jan. 28, 6 pm ET)

AJZ vs. Gal Matt Quay & Post Game (Mike Walker & Vinny Talotta) vs. Ray Jaz & Swipe Right (Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes) Janai Kai vs. Kennedi Copeland Gabby Forza vs. Zayda Steel Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) (c) vs. Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan (IWTV Independent Wrestling Tag Team Championship) Marcus Mathers vs. Richard Holliday Ichiban vs. Matt Makowski Alec Price vs. Brad Hollister Mike Santana vs. Tyree Taylor Josh Alexander vs. TJ Crawford

OVW Live 1276 (Jan. 25, 7 pm ET)

Revolver Mox vs. Gringo (Jan. 25, 8 pm ET)

Alpha Sigma Sigman vs. Damian Chambers vs. “WARHORSE” Jake Parnell vs. Myron Reed vs. Rich Swann Masha Slamovich vs. Jake Something Mance Warner vs. Steve Maclin Ace Austin vs. Matthew Palmer JT Dunn vs. Sami Callihan (Last Man Standing Match) Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) vs. Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) vs. RED (Alex Colon & Ricky Shane Page) (c) vs. Second Gear Crew (Matthew Justice & Steve “1 Called” Manders) (WR Tag Team Championship) Alex Shelly (Remix) vs. Jake Crist (World) (WR Remix / World Championships) Gringo Loco vs. Jon Moxley

GCW Look at Me 2024 (Jan. 26, 8 pm ET)

Jai Vidal vs. Jimmy Lloyd Alec Price, Cole Radrick, & Mr. Danger vs. Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) & Rina Yamashita John Wayne Murdoch vs. Gringo Loco EFFY vs. Mance Warner Mansoor vs. Tony Deppen AJ Francis vs. Joey Janela Jack Cartwheel vs. Lio Rush Allie Katch vs. Dark Sheik vs. Lindsay Snow vs. Maki Itoh Jacob & Zilla Fatu vs. Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) Culture, Inc. (Eli Knight & Malik Bosede) vs. Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (c) (GCW Tag Team Championship) Blake Christian (c) vs. Sawyer Wreck (GCW World Championship)

GCW EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch 8 (Jan. 27, 12 pm ET)

Lindsay Snow vs. Sawyer Wreck Karam vs. Parrow CREEPS (Andey Ripley & Irving West) vs. the Runway (Calvin Couture & Tyler Klein) Keita Murray vs. Noah Veil Billy Dixon vs. Maidkira BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) vs. MxM (Mansoor & Mase Madden) Jai Vidal vs. Rico Gonzalez Che Monet vs. Dark Sheik

FSW New Years Resolution (Jan. 28, 5 pm ET)

Ava Everett vs. Killer Kelly

PME vs. Youthanasia

Any Given Sunday 10

