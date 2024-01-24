Last week, a report revealed some of the topics that Vice’s pro wrestling documentary series Dark Side of the Ring would tackle in its upcoming fifth season.

Today (Jan. 23), the show confirmed most of that list while providing a full rundown of the new season’s episodes/subjects. Those came along with an official premiere date for the hit show — Tues., Mar. 5.

And we’re back…



Season 5 premieres March 5th on @vicetv with 10 all-new episodes.



What episode are you looking

forward to the most? pic.twitter.com/09GhwTzdfw — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) January 24, 2024

Those topics are:

Chris Adams

Sensational Sherri

Terry Gordy

Black Saturday (Vince McMahon’s 1984 purchase of Georgia Championship Wrestling, done to get access to the territory’s time slot on TBS)

Chris Colt

The Sandman

Earthquake

Harley Race

Buff Bagwell

Brutus Beefcake

Missing is the Kurt Angle episode mentioned in last week’s report. When an Angle-focued show was mentioned, some questioned what new ground there was to cover considering how open the Olympic gold medalist and WWE & TNA Hall of Famer’s been about his addiction history. Whether that led to it being shelved or if the report was simply wrong? Time may tell.

For now though, how interested are you in DSotR season five given the topics it will be covering?