WCW wrestler Harold ‘Ice Train’ Hogue has died at age 56

Harold Hogue, who had several runs in WCW during the 1990s and early 2000s as Ice Train and M.L. Smooth, died recently at the age of 56.

His friend Diamond Dallas Page shared the sad news on his Facebook page:

It was so Sad to hear, that one of my closest brothers is gone. Harold Houge aka H aka Ice Train aka Smooth was a warrior and one of the kindest people I’ve ever known. Our 30 year relationship was filled with laughter & brotherhood. We were always there for each other. Our families are one family. One of my fondest memories was the Christmas the two of us headed into the inner city to help many of the less fortunate families have a better Christmas. As you can see we got on our favorite Christmas outfits and headed out to spread some cheer. I’ve also included one my favorite pictures of H & my mom Sylvia at Payge’s & my wedding. I will put up a tribute video up later next week. I just don’t have the strength to do it yet. RIP my brother! You will be missed but never forgotten! Much Love & Respect DDP

No word on Hogue’s cause of death.

Of his stints in WCW, his second was probably the most memorably. Teaming with Scott Norton as “Fire & Ice”, a feud with The Steiner Brothers led to a match at the 1996 Great American Bash. Norton & Hogue later split and had their own rivalry. Hogue then left WCW for a time before returning at the end, when he appeared as Smooth of The New Blood. He lost to Kanyon on Nitro’s second-to-last episode in 2001.

