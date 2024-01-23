AAA announces return of Alberto del Rio, retirement tour for Vampiro, and more plans for 2024

AAA held a press conference (Jan. 23, 2024) to announce several juicy tidbits of information for their upcoming plans this new year. Alberto del Rio is back in the mix, Vampiro will have his official retirement tour, and more major events were revealed.

AAA brands each year’s live touring schedule with a theme. 2024 is Origines. AAA is going retro to celebrate the origins of the company and stars of the past. In an interview with Mas Lucha, Konnan explained that nostalgia sells. People want to see their childhood stars one more time.

The biggest addition is Alberto Del Rio on board for more steady dates. El Patron made a handful of appearances last year, in particular as a participant in the Guerra de Rivalidades tournament. Alberto is now exclusive for AAA.

El Patrón Alberto (@prideofmexico) formará parte este año de la Caravana Estelar AAA en la gira #OrígenesAAA. pic.twitter.com/R1mrZfJ29l — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) January 23, 2024

Another legendary veteran for the Origines tour is Vampiro. His retirement tour is official. Vampiro dipped out last year due to the physical toll on his body, but AAA has plans to give him a proper sendoff this time.

Nos llena de orgullo y una gran emoción anunciar que #OrigenesAAA y su concepto #AAARetro, marcarán LA GIRA DE DESPEDIDA de un gladiador que formó parte de #LuchaLibreAAA en sus inicios, Vampiro Canadiense. pic.twitter.com/7h5JIs67Rt — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) January 23, 2024

Other popular names returning on the regular include Faby Apache, Charly Manson, Cibernetico, Zorro, Super Calo, Heavy Metal, Electroshock, Aerostar, Pimpinela Escarlata, and La Secta with Dark Ozz, Dark Cuervo, and Dark Scoria. This is in addition to today’s superstars, such as Psycho Clown, Pagano, and Hijo del Vikingo.

The Origines debut was filmed on January 6. The weekly TV episodes will be available for worldwide viewing on AAA’s YouTube channel. AAA posted individual segments from that evening, and full episodes should be available Sundays at 10 pm ET.

For the third year in a row, AAA is holding three separate Triplemania events throughout the year. The Monterrey show is April 27, the Tijuana show is June 15, and the Mexico City finale is August 17.

El camino de #TriplemaniaXXXII comienza el 27 DE ABRIL en el Estadio de los @SultanesOficial.



Continuará el 15 DE JUNIO en el Estadio de los @TorosDeTijuana.



Y el cierre del capitulo será el 17 DE AGOSTO en @ArenaCdMexico.



️ Boletos YA A LA VENTA. pic.twitter.com/WzwcOZgZhZ — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) January 23, 2024

Next up is a a little more tangible news to be excited about. AAA announced the lineup for Rey de Reyes on February 3. Rey de Reyes is an annual one-night tournament with a badass sword as the winner’s prize.

The men’s Rey de Reyes (King of Kings) field includes:

Eliminator #1: Laredo Kid vs. Argenis vs. Aerostar

Laredo Kid vs. Argenis vs. Aerostar Eliminator #2: Cibernetico vs. Texano Jr. vs. Electroshock

Cibernetico vs. Texano Jr. vs. Electroshock Eliminator #3: Hijo del Vikingo vs. Sam Adonis vs. Psycho Clown

Hijo del Vikingo vs. Sam Adonis vs. Psycho Clown Rey de Reyes final: Winners of each eliminator in a three-way

The women’s Reina de Reinas (Queen of Queens) field includes:

Eliminator #1: Faby Apache vs. La Hiedra vs. Pimpinela Escarlata

Faby Apache vs. La Hiedra vs. Pimpinela Escarlata Eliminator #2: Sexy Star vs. Flammer vs. Lady Shani

Sexy Star vs. Flammer vs. Lady Shani Reina de Reinas final: Winners of each eliminator in a singles bout

Cartel Oficial de #ReyDeReyes, el primer Evento Magno del año de #LuchaLibreAAA con la gira #OrígenesAAA en colaboración con el Ejército y Fuerza Aérea Mexicanos.



Invitado Especial: @vampiro_vampiro



La TRANSMISIÓN EN VIVO será a través de @canalspace a las 8 PM (Hora Centro). pic.twitter.com/X7BbDDgOS2 — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) January 23, 2024

