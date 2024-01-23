 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AAA announces return of Alberto del Rio, retirement tour for Vampiro, and more plans for 2024

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
/ new

AAA held a press conference (Jan. 23, 2024) to announce several juicy tidbits of information for their upcoming plans this new year. Alberto del Rio is back in the mix, Vampiro will have his official retirement tour, and more major events were revealed.

AAA brands each year’s live touring schedule with a theme. 2024 is Origines. AAA is going retro to celebrate the origins of the company and stars of the past. In an interview with Mas Lucha, Konnan explained that nostalgia sells. People want to see their childhood stars one more time.

The biggest addition is Alberto Del Rio on board for more steady dates. El Patron made a handful of appearances last year, in particular as a participant in the Guerra de Rivalidades tournament. Alberto is now exclusive for AAA.

Another legendary veteran for the Origines tour is Vampiro. His retirement tour is official. Vampiro dipped out last year due to the physical toll on his body, but AAA has plans to give him a proper sendoff this time.

Other popular names returning on the regular include Faby Apache, Charly Manson, Cibernetico, Zorro, Super Calo, Heavy Metal, Electroshock, Aerostar, Pimpinela Escarlata, and La Secta with Dark Ozz, Dark Cuervo, and Dark Scoria. This is in addition to today’s superstars, such as Psycho Clown, Pagano, and Hijo del Vikingo.

The Origines debut was filmed on January 6. The weekly TV episodes will be available for worldwide viewing on AAA’s YouTube channel. AAA posted individual segments from that evening, and full episodes should be available Sundays at 10 pm ET.

For the third year in a row, AAA is holding three separate Triplemania events throughout the year. The Monterrey show is April 27, the Tijuana show is June 15, and the Mexico City finale is August 17.

Next up is a a little more tangible news to be excited about. AAA announced the lineup for Rey de Reyes on February 3. Rey de Reyes is an annual one-night tournament with a badass sword as the winner’s prize.

Lucha Libre AAA

The men’s Rey de Reyes (King of Kings) field includes:

  • Eliminator #1: Laredo Kid vs. Argenis vs. Aerostar
  • Eliminator #2: Cibernetico vs. Texano Jr. vs. Electroshock
  • Eliminator #3: Hijo del Vikingo vs. Sam Adonis vs. Psycho Clown
  • Rey de Reyes final: Winners of each eliminator in a three-way

The women’s Reina de Reinas (Queen of Queens) field includes:

  • Eliminator #1: Faby Apache vs. La Hiedra vs. Pimpinela Escarlata
  • Eliminator #2: Sexy Star vs. Flammer vs. Lady Shani
  • Reina de Reinas final: Winners of each eliminator in a singles bout

Share your reaction to the news from AAA in 2024.

