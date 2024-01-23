WWE Raw is headed to Netflix in a deal believed to be worth $5 billion

WWE’s signed the next round of media rights deals for NXT and SmackDown, but we were still waiting to see where Raw would land. A streaming service was a frequently mentioned option, and we learned this morning (Jan. 23) that WWE’s frequent flagship program would head to the biggest streamer of them all — Netflix.

There are additional elements of the deal, as well. Netflix will stream Raw not only in the United States, but also in Canada, the United Kingdom & Latin America, “among other territories, with additional countries and regions to be added over time.” Outside the U.S., Netflix will also carry SmackDown (airing on USA Network in the States) and NXT (The CW), plus premium live events and documentaries & specials which have up until now been part of the WWE Network rights held by NBCUniversal’s Peacock service.

Estimates on the value of the deal vary, but either way WWE’s parent company TKO should be happy. CNBC’s Alex Sherman and the Sports Business Journal are both saying the Netflix deal is for 10 years and more than $5 billion (a TKO SEC filing has confirmed those figures, and adds that Netflix can opt out of the contract after five years or extend it for another ten). The combined value of the Raw and SmackDown deals that started in 2019 (with USA and FOX, respectively) was reportedly $2.35 billion over five years.

This deal, which TKO President and COO Mak Shapiro heralds as “transformative”, does come with question marks. Streaming Raw weekly will represent a big step up in Netflix’s live offerings, but Shapiro told SBJ they have no concerns there — and the fact the deal doesn’t start until January 2025 gives both parties time to ensure a successful launch next year.

Raw’s current contract with USA expires in October of this year, however. A Variety report on the Netflix partnership mentions that it remains to be determined where WWE’s red show will air at the end of this year.

With this news, the latest round of WWE rights negotiations comes to a close. But another one is looming next year, when Peacock’s contract for domestic rights to the Network — and PLEs — comes up. It’s long been thought TKO will try to package those along with the current UFC streaming package held by Disney.

Lots to sort through, with more certainly to come in the days and weeks ahead. For now, here’s WWE’s press release on joining forces with Netflix: