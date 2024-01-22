Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

For what it’s worth, Dave Meltzer wrote in The Daily Update that Seth Rollins “has to make a decision.” He’ll likely address what he’s doing for his knee on Raw.

It’s unclear when Kenny Omega will return, says the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, because he’s currently waiting for seven weeks to see if he will need surgery for his diverticulitis. His condition was apparently so bad surgery hasn’t been an option so far, so they have to wait to find out how he progresses.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, it was said both AEW and WWE have made offers to Kazuchika Okada but he has yet to make his decision on where he’s going to go just yet.

Meanwhile, multiple NJPW sources told Sports Illustrated that Okada’s decision to leave NJPW “was not unexpected, nor did it catch anyone by surprise.” His decision on whether to sign with WWE or AEW is “expected to be made fairly soon,” with TNA being a “distant third” option.

Logan Paul has been training with Cameron Grimes to get ready for his match against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble, according to PW Insider.

Will Ospreay should be starting as a regular on TV in February, per the Observer. He is also scheduled for Revolution in Greensboro.

