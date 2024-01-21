Tweets of the Week: Steph De Lander goat lipstick, Kurt Angle New Year message, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Starting on the saucy side. Steph De Lander has a new lipstick in her DSL by SDL line.

Steve Austin’s chickens are running amok on the Broken Skull Ranch.

Kurt Angle had trouble getting on message for his family’s New Year video.

Dr. Britt Baker DMD takes her Pittsburgh Steelers football seriously.

Picture time with Renee Paquette.

Danhausen is for the dogs.

Xia Li is teaching her pooches to fly.

The Blackpool Combat Club have an odd design for their new merch. I have a hard time believing Jon Moxley would wear this shirt. Maybe that’s why his promo was so angry on Collision.

Josh Alexander’s facial reaction takes the cake from when he wrestled Alexander Hammerstone in a super fight at TNA Hard to Kill.

My power can be quite jarring pic.twitter.com/C9CqTpDgnc — Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) January 15, 2024

Body guy meeting with Scott Steiner, Ethan Page, and Brian Cage.

BOOGS! He put a pounding on his training dummy.

That concludes this week’s offerings of joy. Jam on it.