Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling — Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the five performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Jan. 14-20, 2024 — Raw, NXT, Powerrr, Dynamite, Impact, Fusion, ROH on HonorClub, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, Collision, and everything else I’m no doubt forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

We assume this isn’t how Stinger would react to finishing first in our Rankings...

The Icon’s win over The Callis Family, and the reveal of his Revolution opponents, made him the lone AEW representative in the latest top ten.

TNA’s reboot landed three wrestlers in the Rankings: the two new top beltholders, and their big free agent signing.

NXT’s newest champion earned a top three finish, with the NJPW Strong Women’s champ right behind him for her success defense at Battle in the Valley.

The winner of Battle in the Valley’s main event showed up in the back half of the Rankings, along with both sides of Raw’s latest pipebomb-y promo battle.

And of course we couldn’t forget the man who taught Judgment Day — and all of us — how to Live, Laugh, and Love.

The CCWR: 2023-24, Week 41

1. Sting

2. Moose

3. Oba Femi

4. Giulia

5. Jordynne Grace

6. Nic Nemeth

7. CM Punk

8. Kazuchika Okada

9. Drew McIntyre

10. R-Truth

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where we should probably check in on the full Rankings before the Rumble next weekend...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Jan. 14

Ready to do it again? Now...

Let’s have those ballots! We’ll take it from there, and see you back here in a week for the results and another vote!