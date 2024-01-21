Rumor Roundup: Okada at WrestleMania, Roman Reigns 3-way, Rollins, Moné, more! The latest rumors, including WrestleMania plans for Roman Reigns and CM Punk, Seth Rollins return from knee injury, AEW and WWE trying to sign Kazuchika Okada after he leaves NJPW, Mercedes Mone will either be in AEW or the Royal Rumble, Chris Jericho new trademark, and more!