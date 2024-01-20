Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer says Roman Reigns’ WrestleMania 40 opponent will be either The Rock or Cody Rhodes, or “it could be a three-way.”
- Meltzer was told that Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk is still “the current plan” for WrestleMania, but “it depends on different factors as to if it could change.”
- In response to the latest report on Seth’s injuries, Mike Johnson of PW Insider said he thinks Rollins “should be good to perform at Wrestlemania this April but other major events before that could be questionable.”
- Sports Illustrated notes that AEW is the favorite to sign Kazuchika Okada after he leaves New Japan Pro Wrestling. Okada “remains close” with AEW EVPs Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, and has recently become friends with Bryan Danielson. More importantly, Tony Khan “is willing to make Okada one of the highest paid performers in AEW.”
- However, Triple H and Shawn Michaels have “significant interest” in signing Okada to a WWE contract. Multiple sources close to NJPW claim that Okada “has always wanted to perform at a WrestleMania.” AJ Styles and Finn Balor might be the “right opponents” for him on that stage.
- One big advantage for AEW is that Khan will sign Okada even if he wants to continue living in Japan, whereas Okada “would need to relocate to Florida” if he agrees to a deal with WWE.
- The Wrestling Observer Newsletter says Mercedes Moné is expected to be in AEW after “finishing up some acting commitments this month.” However, “some in WWE believe there is still a shot for her in the Royal Rumble.”
- According to Meltzer, “those in WWE” say Austin Theory did not suffer a concussion last week on SmackDown when his match against Carmelo Hayes was stopped by the referee. Theory is “considered okay.”
- Earlier this week, AEW wrestler Chris Jericho filed to trademark the phrase “Seek and Destroy”.
