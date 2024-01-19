Here are some of the subjects Dark Side of the Ring is said to be tackling in season five

About a week ago, PWInsider reported that Vice was bringing Dark Side of the Ring back in 2024 for a fifth season, with a March premiere date lined up.

It wasn’t the first indication we’d had that the popular documentary series would be back for another go-round this year. One of those asked the obvious next question after learning we’d be getting more outrageous, unsavory, and downright tragic behind-the-scenes stories from the world of pro wrestling...

It’s that time of year again…



What stories would you like to see covered on the next season of Dark Side of the Ring?



This week’s edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a partial answer.

For the new season of Dark Side of the Ring, we know of these episodes: Brutus Beefcake, Harley Race, Buff Bagwell, Kurt Angle, Chris Adams, Sandman and Black Saturday (when Vince McMahon purchased Georgia Championship Wrestling to get access to the TBS time slot in 1984).

Angle’s is the most well-known name listed. The injury and addiction-induced ups and downs of his legendary career are well documented, but Dark Side of the Ring will undoubtedly go places last year’s Peacock doc on the Olympic hero couldn’t or wouldn’t. Adams, on the other hands, is someone a lot of fans might not be familiar with. But a quick glance at the “Legal Issues” and “Death” sections of his Wikipedia page tells you there will be plenty of ground for the DSotR team to cover from the short life of the English wrestler who rose to fame in the 1980s working for Fritz Von Erich in WCCW, and who trained a young Steve Austin.

Let us know what you make of this early list of subjects, and we’ll let you know when we hear more about Dark Side of the Ring season five.