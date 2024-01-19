Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- PW Insider points out that Seth Rollins has been removed from WWE’s house shows this weekend after suffering an injury against Jinder Mahal on Raw. Rollins has been replaced by Randy Orton at these upcoming events.
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer and PW Torch’s Wade Keller both mention that people in the know in WWE have been silent about the severity of Seth’s leg injury. Keller thinks this silence could be an indicator of bad news for Rollins, whereas Meltzer thinks it’s probably a sign of good news for him.
- Last night, Tony Khan tweeted, “It’s going to be an amazing 2024 @AEW!” Some people are speculating this means Khan is confident about signing Kazuchika Okada to an AEW contract following his exit from NJPW.
- For what it’s worth, Fightful Select heard from WWE sources who aren’t aware of talks with Okada, and don’t sound confident about signing him.
- Luchablog says free agent Black Taurus has agreed to a deal with AEW / ROH, but it looks like he will have to change his ring name there.
- Following the recent TNA debut of AJ Francis (fka Top Dolla), Meltzer mentioned that one of the reasons why he failed in WWE is because “he did have some very powerful enemies” behind the scenes.
