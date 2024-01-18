Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- Dave Meltzer said on a recent Wrestling Observer Radio that he was recently in Los Angeles to be interviewed for Netflix’s Vince McMahon documentary series. He said it will cover “everything”, and that McMahon himself has been interviewed for it. Meltzer also said the show is “gonna be out sooner than you think.”
- A Fightful Select report on production changes at WWE cited scenes like the one on last Friday’s SmackDown featuring Tyler Bate & Butch/Pete Dunne as an example. Thee years ago, Triple H empowered Jeremy Borash to produce those kinds of segments in NXT “where it would be safely under Kevin Dunn’s radar”. With Dunn now gone, “there is a door open to feature that style of promos across all WWE shows.”
- Several folks who worked on scenes like that one and the Raw segment where Chelsea Green & Piper Niven confronting Kayden Carter & Katana Chance at a club praised the new process and how they “let the characters breathe” rather than cutting to other things as Dunn preferred.
- Charlotte Flair pushed for WWE to sign Andrade, per Fightful Select. In the same report, the site notes that prior to his departure Andrade pushed for Tony Khan to bring Ric Flair in at AEW.
- On a private social media account that Haus of Wrestling was asked not to share, Keith Lee wrote: “Took roughly 19 years…. but I guess it’s my turn. Time to get fixed. Here’s to double surgeries. Certainly one way to start 2024.”
- Mason Madden (formerly Mace in WWE) told WrestlingNews.co‘s Steve Fall that RETRIBUTION was originally “meant to be Antifa” but FOX nixed that idea.
- Kamille was backstage at Dynamite last night, according to Fightful Select. The former NWA Women’s champ has supposedly received an offer from WWE, but Fightful’s sources couldn’t confirm if she’s signed anything yet. Kamille was believed to be visiting friends at AEW.
- WWE’s recently filed trademarks for ‘Jazmyn Nyx,’ Lainey Reid,’ and ‘Carlee Bright’.
