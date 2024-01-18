Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage, with a special focus on shows that air on IWTV and FITE.

On IWTV

Wrestling Open Episode 107 (Jan. 18, 8 pm ET)

Demand Lucha Plancha Tendencies 2024 (Jan. 18, 8 pm ET)

Ark Angel vs. Wild Stallion FredDIE vs. Paragon Kevin Blackwood vs. TIM Joey Janela vs. Seraphis Fresh Air (Junior Benito & Macrae Martin) vs. Los Medicos (Medico Dos & Medico Uno) (c) (Demand Royal Canadian Tag Team Championship) Gringo Loco vs. Jack Cartwheel (c) vs. Mustafa Ali (Lucha Premier Championship)

ESW Frontier Freeze (Jan. 19, 7 pm ET)

Limitless End of Beginning (Jan. 20, 7:30 pm ET)

Alexander Hammerstone vs. TJ Crawford Aiden Aggro vs. Danger Kid Channing Thomas (c) vs. Dezmond Cole vs. JT Dunn (Limitless Championship)

NSPW Kickoff 2024 (Jan. 20, 8 pm ET)

On FITE

Greektown Wrestling (Jan. 20, 7:30 pm ET)

Kidd Bandit vs. Sawyer Wreck

Kaplan vs. “Hoodfoot” Mo Atlas

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.