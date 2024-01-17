WWE confirms Cora Jade’s injury, uses it to introduce recent signee under new name

During their Jan. 16 episode, WWE NXT confirmed the reports about the injury Cora Jade suffered at a Florida house show last Friday: the 22 year tore her ACL and will be sidelined for a while as a result — possibly for as long as a year.

Jade shared her own confirmation of sorts after the company’s announcement:

It is only after we’ve lost everything that we are free to do anything pic.twitter.com/tpyGgKg1ZW — Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) January 17, 2024

The injury occurred while Jade was facing NXT Women’s champion Lyra Valkyria in Dade City, Florida, but that’s not the story WWE is going with. Commentary claimed Cora lost the match to newcomer Wren Sinclair — which is the new name former AEW & NWA wrestler Madi Wrenkowski will be using in WWE. Wrenkowski signed late last year and just started appearing on television (without a name) last week. The reason NXT is giving her credit for beating Cora on the Coconut Loop?

Justification to have Sinclair take Jade’s spot in last night’s 20 woman #1 contender’s match.

Sinclair made it to the final five in the match, eliminating Lash Legend before Kiana James threw her out.

We’ll see what Shawn Michaels & team have planned for Wren Sinclair, and continue to wish the best for Cora Jade as she starts work on her comeback.