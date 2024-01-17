Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

On Wrestling Observer Radio, there was speculation that GUNTHER vs. Brock Lesnar could be the plan for WrestleMania 40.

Fightful Select notes that WWE never gave any real consideration to having Jinder Mahal win the world heavyweight championship from Seth Rollins on Raw this week. Further, a Damian Priest cash-in was never happening either, although it was teased yet again.

During a live stream on Twitch recently, Dakota Kai told fans she’s yet to receive medical clearance, despite how well she’s moving around these days.

Dave Meltzer said on WOR that Giulia never got a contract offer from AEW “at least as of a couple weeks ago” going on to say “for whatever reason, they didn’t go after her. I don’t know why.” [Editor’s note: This item originally and incorrectly referred to WWE instead of AEW; we apologize for the error.]

Masked Republic noted on Twitter that Black Taurus will no longer be going by that name.

