Tommy Dreamer wins Impact title, not retiring yet

Tommy Dreamer had retirement on his mind in career versus title against Kenny King at Impact Wrestling’s Victory Road PPV on Sep. 8, 2023 (replay still available on Fite). That night was not the end of the road for Dreamer, and he walked out winning the Impact Digital Media Championship.

Dreamer was emotional wrestling in his hometown. He was full of nerves, but he wouldn’t let doubt creep into his mind. Dreamer lived his life to inspire as proof to follow your dreams. He’s not going down without a fight.

Dreamer entered in fancy pants to honor Terry Funk. He was also wearing original boots from ECW. Dreamer’s family was ringside to witness what could have been his final match.

.@THETOMMYDREAMER makes a triumphant entrance in his hometown! Will it be his last? #VictoryRoad pic.twitter.com/Fm4c21gn7l — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 9, 2023

Dreamer started strong with a hip toss and clotheslined King over the ropes.

King’s athleticism gained him the edge for a suplex on the ramp. He pounded Dreamer in front of his children. Dreamer rebounded for a superplex. King regrouped for a spinebuster. King tried to finish the match with a mockery of Shawn Michaels sending Ric Flair into retirement. King tuned up the band for Sweet Chin Music, then he said, “I’m sorry, I hate you.” Dreamer caught the kick and countered for a cutter.

King kicked out, and high drama moments followed. King hit a flying blockbuster. Dreamer kicked out. Various roll-ups were exchanged, then Dreamer scored a Death Valley Driver and a piledriver. Kings surprisingly kicked out at 2.

Dreamer was inspired by Funk to go out with a bang. He climbed the corner for a moonsault, but Sheldon Jean hit the ropes to knock him off balance. The referee ejected Jean, then Heath ran in from behind for the Wake Up Call to King.

Dreamer secured the win via DDT. Dreamer is the new digital media champion, and his career lives to wrestle another day.

Backstage after the match, Dreamer spoke about his passion for the industry. He hopes to give credibility to the DMC. It felt good having that moment in front of his daughters in his hometown venue. Dreamer will defend the title at any event in any promotion. He will keep fighting until he has no more breath in his body.

EXCLUSIVE: @THETOMMYDREAMER is the NEW Digital Media Champion and his legendary career lives on! #VictoryRoad pic.twitter.com/XdDaugx9Qt — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 9, 2023

Are you happy to see this next chapter in the wrestling career of Tommy Dreamer?