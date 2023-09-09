Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Rumors for the Day:
- After mentioning that Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, and Andrade were not happy with Tony Khan’s decision to fire CM Punk, this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter goes on to say that “At least three others” in AEW were “very upset by things.”
- On the flip side, it was noted that “Many others talked about the backstage atmosphere as if a dark cloud had been lifted over their heads and how much fun it was on the weekend shows.”
- For what it’s worth, The Observer claims that Punk contacted WWE towards the end of 2022 expressing his desire to return there, because he was expecting AEW to buy out his contract after the backstage fight with The Elite. However, people in WWE “indicated that they weren’t interested.”
- A source told PW Insider Elite that WWE added Drew McIntyre’s post-WrestleMania time off to his current contract. The company hasn’t rushed to get a new deal with McIntyre done because now he’s locked up until next year’s WrestleMania.
- On his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy said Tony Khan sent a jet for AEW talents who attended Bray Wyatt’s memorial service earlier this week to get them to Indianapolis for Dynamite.
- The WON says Gable Steveson has been “officially removed from the NXT roster.” It’s not clear what exactly that means, but he’s not in the brand’s current plans right now.
- On The Ryback Show, The Ryback said adult film star Phoenix Marie recently referred him to some guy from Brazil named Yao Cabrera, who she said could help fix the ongoing issues with Ryback’s social media accounts. The Big Guy admitted that Yao then scammed him out of two thousand dollars. It wasn’t so bad, though, because the scammer actually asked Ryback to send seven thousand dollars.
