Velvet Sky leaves the NWA

The National Wrestling Alliance will be one person short on commentary moving forward. Velvet Sky announced that she is leaving the NWA. The parting appears to be in good spirits with both parties.

Going forward, I will no longer be a part of the @NWA.



I wanna thank Billy for the opportunity, & thank you to each person I worked with as it was so much fun & I learned so much from Joe & Tim on commentary.



I wish the NWA my best with everything.

See you all down the road. — Velvet Sky (@VelVelHoller) September 8, 2023

NWA play-by-play man Joe Galli’s response sums up a lot of the well wishes in regard to Velvet’s time with the company. “You have been the heart and soul of the commentary crew. The whole team loves you dearly and you will be missed. It’s always Velvet Time for me.”

Velvet joined the NWA commentary team in March of 2021 and has been a mainstay on the weekly broadcasts of Powerrr alongside Galli and Tim Storm. Velvet last called the action for the NWA 75 PPV on August 26 & 27 this year.

You won’t have to wait long for Velvet’s next appearance in the world of wrestling. She will be reuniting with Angelina Love as the Beautiful People for a special appearance on Impact’s 1,000th television episode. That show will be taped on Saturday, September 9 in White Plains, NY, and it will air on the AXS channel on Thursday, September 14.

Velvet is retired from active competition, but she will be ringside to support Love in a 10-women tag match in the Knockouts division. Love will be joined by Deonna Purrazzo, Gisele Shaw, and Savannah Evans against Awesome Kong, Gail Kim, Trinity, and Jordynne Grace. Both sides will have a special mystery partner as the final teammate.

In the meantime, keep up with Velvet being a beautiful person at her new website.

