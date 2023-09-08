Jacob Fatu calls out Minoru Suzuki for a fight in MLW

Dream match alert!

Sometimes dream matches materialize out of thin air when I didn’t even know I wanted it. This is such a case. When MLW announced that Minoru Suzuki is coming over from NJPW for the Slaughterhouse event (October 14 in Philadelphia), there was one name that instantly jumped to mind as an opponent.

Jacob Fatu!

Oh yeah, I dare you to tell me Fatu versus Suzuki doesn’t cause an increase in salivation and your eyes to light up at the prospect of that fight.

Thankfully, MLW and Fatu had the same idea. The Samoan Werewolf called out Murder Grandpa for a match at Slaughterhouse.

Despite losing the MLW National Openweight Championship to Rickey Shane Page at Fury Road, Fatu was in a chipper mood about the prospects of the NJPW partnership. Fatu is up-and-coming, and he wants a clash of iconic legends between Suzuki and the Samoan Dynasty in a first-time matchup.

What’s your excitement level for Fatu versus Suzuki?

The Slaughterhouse event from MLW will be available for live streaming on October 14 through the Fite+ package on Fite TV.