Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- BWE claims that LA Knight, Seth Rollins, Imperium, The Miz, Drew McIntyre, and “NXT talents” are all “up for new contracts.” However, “few are approved so far” by WWE.
- According to Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer, CM Punk’s altercation with William Regal in AEW had nothing to do with Regal’s decision to leave AEW and go back to WWE.
- While discussing his plan to start a new wrestling promotion, Freddie Prinze Jr. mentioned on his podcast that “every single wrestler that I reached out to but one” said they would love to help him out as long as CM Punk isn’t part of the project. Prinze claims more than 10 wrestlers he spoke to felt that way about Punk.
- It’s expected that Bryan Danielson will primarily work on AEW Collision going forward, rather than AEW Dynamite.
- Sports Illustrated says the Dudley Boyz “recently signed Legends contracts with WWE.”
- It sounds like The Great Khali will make an appearance at WWE’s Superstar Spectacle event today in India, per PW Insider.
