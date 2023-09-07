Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Prestige No Art No Cowboys No Rules (Sept. 9, 7 pm MT)

Kidd Bandit vs. Liiza Hall vs. Trish Adora Steve Manders vs. Travis Williams Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) vs. NDS (Levy Cruise & Rylie Jackson) Adriel Noctis vs. Judas Icarus vs. Kris Brady vs. Matt Cross Fred Rosser vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor Shun Skywalker vs. Sonico Breeze vs. Shawn Spears C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) (c) vs. Los Suavecitos (Danny Rose & Ricky Gee) (Prestige Tag Team Championship)

Prestige are going to Montana, baby!

I couldn’t find direct confirmation, but presumably this one will end up on IWTV eventually like the rest of Prestige’s shows!

GCW Crushed Up (Sept. 10, 7 pm ET)

Charles Mason vs. Richard Holliday Alex Coughlin vs. Joey Janela Killer Kelly vs. Maki Itoh Francesco Akira vs. Tony Deppen “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Rina Yamashita Bang and Matthews (August Matthews & Davey Bang) vs. East-West Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) AKIRA, Masha Slamovich, & ??? vs. Blake Christian & Deathmatch Royalty (Matt Cardona & Steph De Lander)

GCW are in New York with a heaping helping of action that’ll change your game!

Check it out live on FITE, folks!

H2O HustleMania VI (Sept. 10, 7 pm ET)

Deklan Grant, GG Everson, & Mouse vs. Noah Hossman & the Squatting Dragons (Erron Wade & Kody Manhorn) Colby Corino vs. “Low Life” Louie Ramos Adonis Valerio & Frank Bonetti vs. KAOS CTRL (Cecilio Vega & Rocket) (c) (H2O Tag Team Championship) Jess Moss vs. Kennedi Copeland (c) (H2O Hybrid Championship) Jeff Cannonball vs. Neil Diamond Cutter (H2OG Deathmatch) Bam Sullivan (c) vs. Jimmy “Chondo” Lyon (H2O Danny Havoc Hardcore Championship) Matt Tremont vs. Ziggy Haim Austin Luke (c) vs. Matt Makowski (H2O Championship)

H2O kick off a big month with another edition of HustleMania!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks!

Free matches here!

B3CCA vs. JT Dunn

Starting off hot with some mixed gender action from Limitless, enjoy!

Jess Moss vs. Matt Tremont

Listen, I’m only human, how am I meant to turn down H2O offering me a Hot Girl Shit Deathmatch?

Blake Christian vs. Trey Miguel

Last but not least, GCW bring us this hot slice of action!

