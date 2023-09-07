Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- After Becky Lynch posted on X that she wouldn’t be at Superstar Spectacle because Qatar Airlines wouldn’t let her board her flight to India due to “a tiny tear” in her passport, Haus of Wrestling confirmed with a WWE rep that that’s actually what happened.
- While NXT closing with a black screen was a pre-planned angle, sources told Bodyslam.net that Bron Breakker accidentally made more contact with Von Wagner’s head then planned with their steel steps spot. Wagner was busted open, and some backstage were “exceptionally worried”. The site could not confirm if Wagner was injured beyond being cut, or what his current status is.
- A report from Fightful Select says Zoey Stark’s gotten “great reviews from talent she’s worked with on the main roster”, and that people backstage are impressed with “how she’s handled the call-up and the duties associated with it.”
- Thunder Rosa’s AEW return could come at “any time”, per Fightful.
- Bandido should also be back in AEW soon, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The pins have been removed from his wrist and his cast taken off, so he seems on target for his estimated September return.
- During an appearance on Developmentally Speaking, Ring of Honor’s Dutch said he didn’t know if the Wyatt 6 group he was rumored to be a part of was going to happen, but he & his tag partner Vincent were at the Performance Center in December of last year and things “definitely seemed like it was leading in that direction.” Dutch also credits the buzz Bray Wyatt created about the possibility online for The Righteous signing with AEW/ROH.
