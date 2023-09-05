Salina de la Renta returns to MLW

The bruja is back. Salina de la Renta has returned to MLW.

Salina made a surprise appearance as the first guest for the debut talk show Sessions by Saint Laurent at Fury Road. Mister Saint Laurent promised A-list guests, cutting edge interviews, huge scoops, and the hottest takes. He delivered as advertised.

Salina’s focus will be bringing lucha libre to MLW. Baby Yoda Microman doesn’t cut it. Salina’s next client from her pipeline to Mexico will be coming to the Slaughterhouse event on October 14. She wants ruthless excellence, power, gold, and revenge in MLW.

As for the mystery over the missing Cesar Duran, Salina did not confirm or deny her involvement in that kidnapping. She did insinuate that the dirty deed was done at her orders.

For those unfamiliar with Salina de la Renta, this is big news in the world of MLW. She was the straw that stirred the drink in her previous run from 2018 to 2021 managing the Promociones Dorado stable of champions, including Low Ki as world heavyweight champ, the Lucha Bros as tag champs, LA Park, Hijo de LA Park, and others. Salina is one of the best managers in wrestling. Her character demands attention when on screen.

How excited are you for the return of Salina de la Renta to MLW? Which luchadores do you hope she brings to her stable?

The Fury Road replay is available for live streaming through the Fite+ package on Fite TV.