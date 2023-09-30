HBK announces Becky Lynch/Tiffany Stratton will main event WWE NXT No Mercy

No offense to Carmelo Hayes, Ilja Dragunov and the NXT championship, but it would have been more surprising to learn they were closing the WWE brand’s No Mercy premium live event than it is to read this...

I’m very proud of our NXT Women’s Division and all the hard work our ladies put in.



And I’m very proud to announce the Extreme Rules Match for the NXT Women’s Championship between @BeckyLynchWWE and @tiffstrattonwwe will Main Event tonight’s No Mercy Premium Live Event. — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) September 30, 2023

Lynch has been responsible for two of NXT’s most viewed and highest rated episodes of the past few years, and she figures to be a big draw for tonight’s show in Bakersfield, California. As the brand’s head honcho Shawn Michaels reminds us, her Women’s title defense against Tiffany Stratton has a stipulation. And putting The Man on last won’t do anything to dissuade fans who think WWE’s big free agent signee Jade Cargill might use the Extreme Rules stip to get involved in Becky vs. Tiffy II. It definitely lets folks who might seek the show out for that reason know to make sure they have the Peacock stream pulled up around 10pm ET.

The show itself starts at 8pm ET, with a Kickoff airing one hour before that. You can follow along with both in our live blog here.