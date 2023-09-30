NXT champion answers John Cena’s open challenge following SmackDown

By the end of the Sept. 29 SmackDown, John Cena had a partner and an official match for Fastlane, as he and LA Knight will battle the Bloodline’s combination of Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at WWE’s next premium live event. But what Cena didn’t have by the end of the show was a match for the fans in Sacramento.

That quickly changed once SmackDown went off the air.

Cena let the house crowd know that he really wanted to wrestle. After reminding them of his time as U.S. Champion, where he regularly took on all comers, he issued an open challenge to anyone to get some if they wanted some. And it didn’t take long for someone to accept.

Enter Dominik Mysterio, the NXT North American Champion.

As is the case in every town WWE goes to, Mysterio had something to say but got drowned out by the fans. However, “Dirty” Dom was able to make it clear that though he was answering Cena’s call, the affair would be a non-title contest.

Once the bell rang, the multi-time former WWE Champion plowed through his opponent with a shoulder block before using his size advantage to muscle Mysterio down. However, Dom used his quickness to slither away from Cena and taunt the crowd with his menacing posedown routine and his shoulder shimmies in homage to Eddie Guerrero.

As if Seth Rollins vs Gunther wasn't enough, John Cena vs Dominik Mysterio also took place after #SmackDown:pic.twitter.com/5FQKkfB3nr — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) September 30, 2023

Mysterio was on his game, controlling the action with his brand of offense, such as the Three Amigos suplex series, and he nearly scored a pin after a slingshot somersault senton. However, things soon unraveled fast after Mysterio missed a frog splash, giving Cena the opening he needed to mount his comeback. Five Moves of Doom later, and Mysterio was down for the infamous three-second tan as Cena scored the win with an Attitude Adjustment, shaking off any ring rust ahead of Fastlane.