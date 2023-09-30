Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- This week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that WWE is “grooming [Jade Cargill] for a top position,” and her debut should be happening “reasonably soon.”
- Mustafa Ali was among a group of “names on the bubble” for WWE’s latest round of cuts, and the decision to release him came late, according to WON.
- “Numerous talent” are pushing for AEW to sign Shelton Benjamin, per Fightful Select. There’s so much enthusiasm to bring in the veteran that the push actually began months ago, when an inaccurate rumor was going around that Benjamin’s WWE deal was going to expire.
- The Observer mentions that Matt Riddle “had heat with management” in WWE at one point for going off script in a promo where he mentioned “how much pain [Randy] Orton was in.” Riddle brought this up in his promo before the injury angle was shot to write Randy off television.
- PW Insider heard that Dustin Rhodes has been off AEW television in recent weeks because he’s dealing with a “tweaked knee.”
- F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer points out that WWE is running house shows in the United States on the same November weekend as Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, which could be an indication that multiple top stars won’t be making the trip overseas.
- On The Ryback Show, The Ryback claimed to have a big framed poster of the movie Rudy “right direct across from the shitter” in his house. The Big Guy said it’s in his bathroom to help motivate him in the morning because he loves a good underdog story. Ryback added, “I feel like I have Rudy’s heart and passion, but with way more talent.” Maybe that’s why he received so many calls from Stamford...
