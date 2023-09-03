Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Aug. 27-Sept. 2 — AEW All In, Impact Emergence, Raw, NXT, Powerrr, Dynamite, Impact, Fusion, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, Collision, WWE Payback, and everything else I’m no doubt forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

Our pleasure, sir.

Being the first person to beat Gunther on the main roster (countouts count, ah thank yeeew) beat out the IWGP UK champ adding a strong promo on Dynamite to a busy schedule that included another banger with Shingo.

The Megastar made the most out of a tough assignment on an emotional night, on the stick and with a big win. He finished just in front of someone with a passion for denigrating dead dads.

Melo’s man proved he’s no sidekick with a strong showing against a former NXT UK champ, who also finished in the Top Ten.

Reclaiming the Heritage Cup earned the Meta-Four’s leader a share of sixth, tied with a wrestler who closed the week with a 5Star Grand Prix loss, but started it by successfully defending her NJPW Strong title in a 4Way.

Stardom’s ongoing tournament also gave us our eighth place finisher, who picked up two wins over titleholders in the week’s Block action.

Returning after a knee injury cost you a year is worth tenth, at least.

The CCWR: 2023-24, Week 21

1. Chad Gable

2. Will Ospreay

3. LA Knight

4. Christian Cage

5. Trick Williams

6. (tie) Noam Dar

6. (tie) Giluia

8. Natsuko Tora

9. Ilja Dragunov

10. Mike Santana

Where everybody’s saying there’s a new name in ninth place, and we’ve heard some chatter about the person who just claimed tenth too, bruv...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Aug. 26

1. Orange Cassidy - 88

2. Jey Uso - 49.5

3. IYO SKY - 35

4. Willow Nightingale - 31.5

5. Jay White - 30.5

6. Seth Rollins - 30

7. MJF - 25

8. CM Punk - 23.5

9. LA Knight - 22.5

10. Will Ospreay - 22

Let’s have those ballots! We’ll take it from there, and see you back here in a week for the results and another vote!