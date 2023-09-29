Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Rumors for the Day:
- According to PW Insider, Edge has been completely removed from WWE’s internal roster. It’s believed that “he is free and clear to sign elsewhere” as of this Sunday, Oct. 1, which happens to be the same date as AEW’s WrestleDream pay-per-view in Seattle.
- Following the masked attackers angle on this week’s AEW Dynamite, there has been increased speculation that Adam Cole’s broken ankle is a work. However, F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer claims the injury is legitimate.
- Fightful Select says the belief within AEW is that Cole really is scheduled for surgery and “will be out for quite some time.” If his injury is a work, almost nobody else in the company knows about it.
- The site also notes that several people in WWE were unhappy about Mustafa Ali’s release, especially in regards to the lack of communication between WWE and NXT; the decision-makers in NXT weren’t given advanced notice about the decision to cut Ali.
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Bryan Alvarez said Nick Jackson showed up to this week’s AEW Dynamite taping with no gear because he didn’t know he was going to wrestle. They had to “piece together an outfit for this guy” after late changes were made to the show.
- WWE and ABEMA have agreed to a media rights partnership in Japan, per Tokyo Sports. The deal begins this October and includes Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and all Premium Live Events.
