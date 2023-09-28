MLW reveals first crossover match with CMLL in champion vs. champion

Hot off the heels of headlines about a new alliance between MLW, CMLL, and NJPW, the first crossover match was revealed between MLW and CMLL.

Salina de la Renta delivered the news on the latest edition of MLW Fusion (episode 184). The storyline goes that Salina brokered the partnership with CMLL to bring the best luchadores to MLW. And of course, she will be using those luchadores as pawns to collect power and gold. Expect nothing less from La Bruja. Salina backed up her bravado to announce a champion versus champion matchup. Rocky Romero against Akira will take place at Slaughterhouse.

Romero holds the World Historic Welterweight Championship in CMLL. Akira currently possesses the MLW World Middleweight Championship. As of now, it appears to be a non-title bout on both ends.

I have a mixed reaction to this announcement. On one hand, Romero versus Akira should be a darn good match. Romero and Salina will be a great pair as comedic and cunning heels. Both are very creative, and I’m curious to see how they operate together over time. This could also open the door for Salina feuding with Raven.

On the other hand, the reveal of Romero is a bit underwhelming in the context of the new alliance with CMLL. I had hopes of something special for the first step in line of an original CMLL superstar, like Volador Jr. I view Romero more as a mercenary than a CMLL talent. He could just as easily represent NJPW than CMLL. Oh well. Time is on MLW’s side to bring over more talent down the road.

The Slaughterhouse lineup for October 14 in Philadelphia currently includes:

MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Kane (c) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

The live broadcast will be available for streaming through the Fite+ package on Fite TV.

What’s your reaction to the first crossover match between MLW and CMLL? Does the Slaughterhouse card have your interest?