- In her interview with the NY Post, Becky Lynch confirmed that she requested to work with Tegan Nox on the Sept. 18 Raw but was booked to defend the NXT Women’s title against Natalya instead.
- Jon Moxley’s concussion at Dynamite Grand Slam led to more than just an unplanned title change. Fightful Select says “a non-AEW wrestler” was going to come out and challenge Mox for a match at WrestleDream, but that was nixed when Fenix won the belt. The site hasn’t been able to confirm the identity of the “non-AEW wrestler”.
- Fightful also heard from several AEW wrestlers that while referee Rick Knox is well-liked, there’s “heavy heat” on him in the company from the Mox/Fenix match, especially since this isn’t the first time a wrestler wasn’t protected in one of his matches.
- Regarding yesterday’s note about heat on Serena Deeb, Fightful heard that stems from Deeb being “very vocal about her use on AEW TV, and especially the time that she was given” to the point her accusations that Tony Khan & other producers cut her time “entered the area of disrespect”.
- Deeb however has told people she’s injured and is working to get cleared. Those close to her didn’t deny the backstage heat story, but did say they haven’t heard it from Deeb.
- After Hulu changed the expiration date for its WWE content to next week, PW Insider wrote: “It would appear WWE and Hulu have come to terms, at least on a short term extenson on WWE content.”
- New Japan, MLW & CMLL started discussing their new strategic alliance in early July, per Fightful. Because of politics between AAA & CMLL, the move does mean MLW won’t be using AAA talent moving forward.
