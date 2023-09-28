Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

PWF 8th Annual Premier Tag League (Sept. 30, 7 pm ET)

Premier Tag League Tournament Matches Colby Corino (c) vs. Donnie Ray (PWF Oceanic Championship)

North Carolina’s own Premier Wrestling Federation are running a fun one this weekend, folks. It’s a Lethal Lottery with a twist— the teams will be picked by fans in attendance!

Limitless Anniversary VIII (Sept. 30, 7:30 pm ET)

Conner Murphy vs. Kody Lane vs. Love, Doug vs. Puf Joey Janela vs. JT Dunn “BIG BEEF” Gnarls Garvin vs. Matt Tremont Aaron Rourke vs. Kevin Blackwood Above the Rest (Gabriel Skye & Tristen Thai) vs. MSP (Aiden Aggro & Danger Kid) Alec Price vs. Dezmond Cole (Last Man Standing)

It’s a light week but everybody loves an anniversary show! Eight years of Limitless Wrestling flying the flag in Maine, that ain’t bad at all!

Alexander Lee & Brandon Kirk vs. MSP

Starting off hot with this street fight out of Limitless’ archives!

Ilja Dragunov vs. Shigehiro Irie

And then we go across the pond to Ireland’s Over the Top Wrestling for this featured match!

ASCEND Episode 3

Last but not least we’ve got another episode of Glory Pro’s new TV show for y’all!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.