MLW is digging deep into history for the return of an infamous match concept. The Chamber of Horrors lives once more as a special match for the Slaughterhouse event on October 14 in Philadelphia.

The seed was planted and blueprints were drawn up by Mance Warner to deal with Raven’s crew, The Calling. The idea was presented to big boss Court Bauer. Ole Mancer was drinking and thinking and explained his vision from the heavens for the Chamber of Horrors.

MLW made the Chamber of Horrors match official for Slaughterhouse. Warner will team with Matthew Justice against Cannonball and Talon of The Calling. The identities of Raven’s masked goons are unknown on screen, however, a search of The Internet Wrestling Database suggests indie wrestlers Jeff Cannonball and Talon.

MLW explained the situation:

For three decades the wrestling world has trembled at the mere thought of the sinister designs of such a stipulation. Now the fearless (and insane?) Second Gear Crew’s Mance Warner and Matthew Justice enter the twisted steel cage in a hellacious stipulation match battling The Calling’s Cannonball & Talon. Four of MLW’s wildest brawlers will fight their way through the bowels of hell inside a steel cage as they avoid being placed in the chair of torture. Yes, the CHAIR. OF. TORTURE. Mance Warner better make sure to reinforce the cage to contain the horrors the world will witness LIVE, October 14 on FITE+!

WCW debuted the Chamber of Horrors concept in 1991. Sting, El Gigante, and The Steiner Brothers defeated Abdullah the Butcher, The Diamond Studd (Scott Hall), Cactus Jack, and Big Van Vader at Halloween Havoc when Abdullah was electrocuted in the chair of torture.

Relive a piece of history.

MLW Slaughterhouse will be available for live streaming on October 14 through the Fite+ package on Fite TV.

What’s your take on the return of the Chamber of Horrors?