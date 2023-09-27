Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- Edge going to AEW is “closer than ever apparently,” says BWE. They also say they doubt WWE will come back with a big money move for him.
- Regarding Adam Cole’s injury, Tony Khan said on a media call that it will be addressed on Dynamite. Dave Meltzer said he doesn’t expect Cole to be wrestling at WrestleDream as currently planned but they may not have announced as much because of a plan for TV.
- For what it’s worth, Mark Henry mentioned on Busted Open Radio that Dolph Ziggler is at the “top of the list” for potential AEW signings.
- Andrew Zarian said on Wrestling Observer Radio that AEW has struck a deal to make MAX its digital home in 2024.
- Also on WOR, Bryan Alvarez mentioned there being “some sort of heat about something” surrounding Serena Deeb before she disappeared from television.
