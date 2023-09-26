Starz cancels pro wrestling drama ‘Heels’ after two seasons

The DWL is going out of business.

Variety reported yesterday (Sept. 25) that the pro wrestling drama Heels was among of a handful of shows cancelled by Starz. The cable network also axed Run the World and Blindspotting. Another show, The Venery of Samantha Bird, had its plug pulled before it aired its first episode (production on the show was halted by Hollywood’s labor strife, but most of its first season had been filmed).

Heels was the story of a family-run independent promotion called the Duffy Wrestling League. It starred Stephen Amell as Jack Spade, a second generation wrestler who inherited the Duffy, Georgia-based company from his father. It chronicled his in and out-of-ring feuds with his brother Ace (Alexander Ludwig) as the DWL hustled to stay in business. CM Punk had a recurring role on the show, and AJ Lee and Mick Foley made guest appearances across Heels two seasons.

While Starz didn’t specify a reason for the decision, Heels second season did see considerable ratings drops*. Now, it joins Young Rock on the list of pro wrestling-themed shows cancelled this year.