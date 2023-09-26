Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

When WWE announced LA Knight was off their Sept. 23 house show due to COVID, they offered refunds to ticket holders. Wrestling Observer noted that’s something they usually only do for “Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins-level” stars, “which tells you how highly they consider Knight.”

Speaking of Knight, as long as he’s cleared Fightful Select and Wrestling Observer Radio say plans do indeed call for him to be John Cena’s tag partner against Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa in the main event of Fastlane.

Another wrestler WWE has big plans for is Jey Uso. Fightful’s heard the company is very happy with the reactions he’s getting on Raw. The “wheels are already in motion” on long-term plans for Jey, and he figures to remain in a “heavily featured role that should carry at least through the next two months”.

Last week WWE filed a trademark for “Global Localization”. That’s the term Triple H used back in 2018 when describing his plan for regional NXT brands in countries around the world.

Possibly related: At New Japan’s Destruction in Kobe last weekend, Will Ospreay claimed WWE offered to buy UK indie RevPro for $1 million, but owner Andy Quildan turned them down. Ospreay didn’t specify when the alleged offer was made.

PCO has given notice to Impact, according to journalist & author Pat LaPrade. PCO’s contract ends on Oct. 30.

In an attempt to shut down speculation about why she didn’t attend her father’s recent wedding, Brooke Hogan posted a statement on Instagram which closed with: “For my own journey to healing and happiness, I have chosen to create some distance between myself and my family, and am focusing on people and things that heal my heart and align with my own personal beliefs, goals, and values. I wish him well.”

