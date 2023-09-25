Mandy Rose was released by WWE last December. She was let go over posting adult-themed content to her personal subscription fan page... and proceeded to generate one million dollars on the site before the month was out.

Nine months is much longer than WWE usually pays talent to sit on the sidelines after releasing them. And Rose (real name Amanda Saccomanno) has likely continued to make a lot of money via her non-wrestling businesses this year. So fans were surprised when the former NXT Women’s champion mentioned she’d be a free agent “very soon” in response to a question about returning to wrestling during a recent social media Q&A.

In an interview with TMZ Sports released earlier today (Sept. 25), Mandy gave a more in-depth answer to a similar question:

“Listen, I do miss performing. I miss the camaraderie. I miss that adrenaline rush for sure. I can’t sit here and say I don’t miss it. However, I am keeping myself super busy, to not have to really have to think about it as much. But I don’t know about the future. “I am a free agent now, I’ve mentioned across social media which kind of got out everywhere. But if the right call comes around and I feel like making an appearance and kind of coming back to any kind of wrestling federation out there, I’m not saying it’s a ‘no,’ but right now I’m pretty busy, so it’s gotta be the right call.”

“The right call” would probably have to include a lot of money, as Mandy also confirmed that she’s still bringing in a lot online (Rose recently moved over to OnlyFans). A “life-changing” amount:

“It’s been kind of life-changing, I must say. I’m really blessed, but I will say that I have a lot of financial freedom right now, which is really amazing. That’s why I’m so grateful that I’m able to help my family right now and kind of rejuvenate their business they got going on [Mandy’s family owns an Italian deli in New York], and just continue with my future. So, it’s been pretty lucrative, not gonna lie.”

Sounds to us like a Mandy Rose wrestling comeback is unlikely, but let us know what you think in the comments below.