For what it’s worth, BWE claims we shouldn’t rule out returns for some of the WWE releases “or upcoming releases.”

Before he was released by WWE, Dolph Ziggler’s contract was set to run until next summer, per Fightful Select.

Haus of Wrestling says that people at WWE “freaked out” when Mustafa Ali’s political gimmick resurfaced in NXT, as the character was dropped from SmackDown plans after people at FOX “expressed nervousness about Ali heading in that direction.”

From the Wrestling Observer Newsletter: “Spanish newspaper AS reported that WWE is also working on a deal for Cristiano Ronaldo to appear at the 11/4 Crown Jewel show. There had been rumors in that direction previously after the merger was announced.”

Fightful says Johnny Gargano was spotted at WWE Headquarters recently, though it’s unclear why exactly he was there.

According to the Wrestling Observer, it looks like the WrestleDream pay-per-view on Oct. 1 in Seattle is on track to have “the lowest PPV audience since the pandemic” for AEW.

Sami Callihan’s contract with Impact Wrestling is up at the end of the month, says Fightful. The belief at recent TV tapings, per PW Insider, is that he’s on his way out. They also say there’s already interest in him from “multiple companies” as not just a wrestler but for other roles as well.

