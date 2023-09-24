Hijo del Vikingo misses AAA Mega Championship defense after hard fall in ROH

Rumors were abound last week that Hijo del Vikingo suffered a hip injury on a hard fall during a match in ROH. The luchador’s status was unclear heading into a Mega Championship defense against Komander on a AAA event on Saturday night (Sep. 23, 2023).

The AAA show came and went, and Vikingo missed his match due to the injury. Vikingo did make a live appearance in Mexico City to speak with the fans. AAA aired a replay showing his rough tumble in ROH to explain his absence from the ring.

¡Hijo del Vikingo no podrá exponer el Mecacampeonato esta noche ante Komander! pic.twitter.com/rWUfvX2yJK — Más Lucha (@mas_lucha) September 24, 2023

Vikingo acted the honorable tecnico to request a replacement title match for his opponent, as reported by Rob Viper in attendance. Konnan signed off to book Komander against Mecha Wolf, La Estrella, and Kukai in four-way action. Komander’s night ended with gold after all when he won the vacant AAA World Cruiserweight Championship.

Mas Lucha caught up with Vikingo earlier in the week for an interview in Spanish. He spoke about the hard fall in ROH. It knocked the wind out of him, and he couldn’t walk on his own in that moment. Vikingo went to urgent care for x-rays. His health is fine. Vikingo is feeling better but still in pain. He wanted to try to make his AAA match, but he can’t go against his body and the doctors. Vikingo doesn’t know how long he’ll be out of action, however, it seems like he doesn’t expect it to be too long.

Well wishes to Hijo del Vikingo for a speedy recover to full health.