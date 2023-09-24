Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the five performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Sept. 17-23 — Raw, NXT, Powerrr, Dynamite, Impact, Fusion, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, Collision, New Japan’s Road to Destruction shows, and everything else I’m no doubt forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

Soak it in champ...

Winning the NXT Women’s title to become The Grand Slam Man allowed Becky to finish ahead of the man who won AEW’s Grand Slam Eliminator Tournament (then choked out the World champ’s best friend).

Right behind them was an AEW (More Than a) Women’s champ who defended her belt on back-to-back nights against former champs, and some dude named Dwayne Johnson.

He talked to us about chasing gold, and grabbed fifth place ahead of the now-TEN time Impact X-Division champ.

Keeping her chin up, etc. and winning a shot at her ex-teammate’s title put a former Outcast all alone in seventh.

Meanwhile the #1 contender for the NXT title shared eighth with a guy that took two People’s Elbows for disrespecting the People’s Show.

One of the best matches of her career + WWE rumors = 1 point

CThe CCWR: 2023-24, Week 24

1. Becky Lynch

2. Samoa Joe

3. Kris Statlander

4. The Rock

5. LA Knight

6. Chris Sabin

7. Toni Storm

8. (tie) Austin Theory

8. (tie) Ilja Dragunov

10. Jade Cargill

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where WWE gold isn’t the only thing a certain Megastar is getting closer to. He’s also on the verge of cracking the Top Five...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Sept. 9

1. Orange Cassidy - 103

2. Jey Uso - 49.5

3. IYO SKY - 35

4. Willow Nightingale - 31.5

5. Jay White - 30.5

6. Seth Rollins - 30

7. LA Knight - 29.5

8. MJF - 29

9. (tie) Chad Gable -24

9. (tie) Gunther - 24

9. (tie) Samoa Joe - 24

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. The main things you need to know are you have five spots on your ballot, you can’t put the same person in two of them, but you can split a single or multiple spots between multiple wrestlers. Now...

Let’s have those ballots! We’ll take it from there, and see you back here in a week for the results and another vote!