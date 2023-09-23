AEW books RVD’s Collision match

We knew Rob Van Dam was coming back to AEW on Collision tonight (Sept. 23), but that was the extent of it. During last night’s Grand Slam edition of Rampage, they revealed what he’ll be doing... teaming with FTW champ HOOK to take on former Jericho Appreciators Cool Hand Ang Parker & Daddy Magic Matt Menard.

RVD’s previous AEW appearances were tied into his ECW past and the renegade belt HOOK’s dad created (Van Dam confronted and wrestled the currently suspended Jack Perry while he was feuding with Taz’s son this summer), so teaming him up with HOOK makes sense.

As for their opponents, HOOK, Orange Cassidy & Kris Statlander beat Menard, Parker & Anna Jay on Rampage.

Since it’s not like Van Dam or HOOK are likely to take an L, that’s enough story. And the ex-JAS-ers are good hands who can help a semi-retired 52 year old & a still-learning 24 year old deliver the crowd-pleasing match AEW wants here.

That match joins this rundown for tonight’s Collision, along with a women’s match set-up when Willow Nightingale saved Skye Blue from a post-match Julia Hart attack last night:

• Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks in a Texas Death Match • Luchasaurus (c) vs. Christian Cage vs. Darby Allin for the TNT championship • FTR (c) vs. The Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) for the AEW Tag Team titles • Andrade El Idolo vs. Jay White • RVD & Hook vs. Angelo Parker & Matt Menard • Julia Hart vs. Willow Nightingale

Join us in our live blog at 8pm ET tonight to see whole The Whole F’n Show does, and how the rest of the show goes.