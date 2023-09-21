Don King has fighting words for Davey Boy Smith Jr.

MLW made headlines with the reveal of Don King as the financial backer for the Bomaye Fight Club. King’s cash paid off when Bomaye captain Alex Kane won the MLW World Heavyweight Championship. The 92-year-old promoter chimed in with fighting words for Kane’s next opponent.

Kane is scheduled to renew his rivalry with Davey Boy Smith Jr. at the Slaughterhouse event on October 14. King had a guest appearance during episode 182 of MLW Fusion to hype the matchup.

Don King: I’m the man with the plan at Bomaye. Alex Kane and I just put pen to paper on this title fight. Watch it on Fite+, because I guarantee you will love what you see as Kane suplexes this fool to Suplex Island. Only in America. Bomaye! Bomaye!

The Slaughterhouse lineup includes a double main event:

MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Kane (c) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Alex Kane (c) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. Jacob Fatu vs. Minoru Suzuki

Slaughterhouse goes live for Philadelphia on October 14. The show will be available for streaming through the Fite+ package on Fite TV.

Bomaye! Bomaye! Bomaye!