Eddie Kingston shows maturity in first promo as ROH world champion

Eddie Kingston carries the mantle of Ring of Honor as world champion after dethroning Claudio Castagnoli at Grand Slam. The Mad King showed respect by shaking Claudio’s hand.

In Kingston’s first promo as ROH kingpin, he explained that he has matured. Kingston even complimented Claudio for his run with the gold.

I’m in pain. That stage hurts. Claudio hurts every time he hits you. I don’t like him as a human being, but I shook his hand, because, let’s be honest, he was a great Ring of Honor champion. And I’ve always said he’s a great wrestler. I just don’t like him as a person, and that’s not going to change. But I can definitely show him that I’ve grown, I’ve grown up. Back in the day, I wouldn’t have shook his hand. I would have spit in his face, and then I would have gloated. But, bro, I grew up, man. I’ll give him his due and his respect.

Kingston won’t be resting on his laurels. It is back to the grindstone defending the ROH World Championship and the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship as a double champ.

I’m just proud. I’m happy. When I get back to the hotel, I’m not going to be proud and happy, because now I know I got to defend this championship (ROH) and this championship (NJPW). That’s going to be hard, but I like it. Without struggle, there is no progress. Now what I mean? I feel too weird if there’s no struggle.

Kingston also dedicated his victory to the memory of Xavier.

This is dedicated to Xavier, the second-ever Ring of Honor world champion. Rest in peace, bud. Thank you for everything you’ve done for this business. Thank you for being good to me in the locker room. This one’s for you, dog. This one’s for you, because people should remember who you are, man. X marks the spot, baby. Love you, X. Rest in peace.

That is a solid off the cuff promo from Kingston. He pays respect to the past and present while showing personal growth in the process. Kingston demonstrated the type of honorable behavior to earn respect as the ambassador of Ring of Honor now that he carries the gold.

