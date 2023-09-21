Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Coming soon...

Freelance Once Upon a Time in Freelance (Sept. 22, 8 pm CT)

Acid Jaz vs. Chico Suave vs. Isaias Velazquez vs. Regan Lydale vs. Robbie Reeves vs. Salem Crane (Scramble Match) Koda Hernandez vs. Rico Gonzalez Darin Corbin vs. Dillon McQueen Shazza McKenzie vs. Shoko Nakajima Perch vs. Trevor Outlaw Colt Cabana & Hornswoggle vs. GPA & Laynie Luck (c) (Freelance Tag Team Championship) Bang and Matthews (August Matthews & Davey Bang) vs. Bryan Keith & Storm Grayson

Freelance are back with a another slice of deep dish Chicago action for y’all!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

wXw World Tag Team Festival 2023 / Femmes Fatales 2023 (Sept. 22-24)

—World Tag Team Festival Night One (Sept. 22, 8 pm CET)—

Jurn Simmons & Levaniel vs. Y2Kuties (Aaron Rourke & B3CCA) (World Tag Team Festival 2023 First Round Match) Amboss (Laurance Roman & Robert Dreissker) vs. Los Vipers (Arez & Latigo) (World Tag Team Festival 2023 First Round Match) Frenchadors (Aigle Blanc & Senza Volto) vs. RENEGADES (Mizuki Watase & Shigehiro Irie) (World Tag Team Festival 2023 First Round Match) Dennis Dullnig & Hektor Invictus vs. Maggot & Psycho Mike (World Tag Team Festival 2023 First Round Match) Astronauts (Fuminori Abe & Takuya Nomura) vs. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Steve Manders) (World Tag Team Festival 2023 First Round Match) Only Friends (Bobby Gunns & Michael Knight) vs. Rott und Flott (Michael Schenkenberg & Nikita Charisma) (World Tag Team Festival 2023 First Round Match) Dover vs. Icarus (No Holds Barred Match)

—Femmes Fatales 2023 (Sept. 23, 2 pm CET)—

Baby Allison vs. Michelle Green Anita Vaughan & Iva Kolasky vs. Charlie Morgan & Julia B3CCA vs. Hyan (Femmes Fatales 2023 Semifinals) Calypso vs. Nicole Matthews (Femmes Fatales 2023 Semifinals) Regina Rosendahl vs. Rina Yamashita ??? vs. ??? (Femmes Fatales 2023 Finals) Ava Everett (wXw) vs. Devlyn Macabre (GWF) (GWF / wXw Women’s Championship Winner Takes All Match)

—World Tag Team Festival Night Two (Sept. 23, 6 pm CET)—

World Tag Team Festival 2023 Semifinals

—World Tag Team Festival Night Three (Sept. 24, 5 pm CET)—

World Tag Team Festival 2023 Finals

It’s World Tag Team Festival time again and that means wXw are running a lot of cards, but it’s even more than you see here— I’ve omitted Inner Circle and We Love Wrestling just for space/time constraints, but read on...!

Check it out on wXwNOW!, folks.

GCW Long. Live. GCW / GCW vs. the World (Sept. 22-23)

—Long. Live. GCW (Sept. 22, 11:59 pm CET)—

Joey Janela vs. Nick Gage Jordan Oliver vs. the Rotation Arez vs. Shigehiro Irie Jimmy Lloyd vs. Rina Yamashita B3CCA vs. Dark Sheik Gringo Loco vs. Leon Slater BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) vs. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Steve Manders) Blake Christian (c) vs. Peter Tihanyi (GCW World Championship)

—GCW vs. the World (Sept. 23, 11 pm CET)—

Lou Nixon vs. Rina Yamashita (c) (GCW Ultraviolent Championship) Aigle Blanc vs. Arez vs. Gringo Loco vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Mizuki Watase vs. the Rotation (Scramble Match) Baby Allison & Maggot vs. BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) Jordan Oliver vs. Latigo Joey Janela vs. Shigehiro Irie Amboss (Icarus, Laurance Roman, & Robert Dreissker) vs. SGCunt (Dark Sheik, Mance Warner, & Steve Manders) Axel Tischer vs. Blake Christian (c) (GCW World Championship)

...because GCW are in Deutschland as part of the World Tag Team Festival festivities, baby!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

BLP Turbo Graps 24 (Sept. 23)

—Show One (12 pm CT)—

Hayden Backlund vs. Matt Brannigan (Turbo Graps 24 First Round Match) Camaro Jackson vs. Rico Gonzalez (Turbo Graps 24 First Round Match) Aramis vs. Eli Isom (Turbo Graps 24 First Round Match) Davey Bang vs. Trevor Outlaw (Turbo Graps 24 First Round Match) Joshua Bishop vs. Myung-Jae Lee (Turbo Graps 24 First Round Match) Puf vs. Shazza McKenzie (Turbo Graps 24 First Round Match) Rachel Armstrong vs. Xia Brookside (Turbo Graps 24 First Round Match) Brogan Finlay vs. Sawyer Wreck (Turbo Graps 24 First Round Match) Isaiah Moore vs. Xavier Sky (Turbo Graps 24 First Round Match) “Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Tre LaMar (Turbo Graps 24 First Round Match) Kevin Ku vs. Matt Makowski (Turbo Graps 24 First Round Match) Cole Radrick (c) vs. Sonny Kiss (BLP Heavyweight Championship Turbo Graps 24 First Round Match)

—Show Two (4:30 pm CT)—

Latino’s Most Wanted (Koda Hernandez & Sabin Gauge) vs. Naturday Saints (Adam Slade & Bradley Prescott IV) August Matthews vs. Dominic Garrini Calvin Tankman (c) vs. Levi Everett (BLP Midwest Championship) Turbo Graps 24 Quarterfinals, Semifinals, & Finals

Black Label Pro are rolling hot with a huge huge edition of Turbo Graps, baby!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

H2O 200 (Sept. 24, 7 pm ET)

Alex Stretch vs. Leroy Robinson Brian Neil vs. Duncan Aleem GG Everson vs. Ron Bass, Jr. Chris Bradley vs. Kristian Ross (Anything Goes Match) Deklan Grant vs. Johnny Kashmere Jess Moss vs. Kennedi Copeland (c) (H2O Hybrid Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match) Kaos CTRL (Cecilio Vega & Rocket) (c) vs. Nu Backseatz (JP & Tommy Grayson) (H2O Tag Team Championship) H2OGs (Bam Sullivan, Jimmy “Chondo” Lyon, “Low Life” Louie Ramos, Matt Tremont, & Mouse) vs. President’s Cabinet (Adonis Valerio, Anthraxx, Braxx, Frank Bonetti, & President Hawkins) (Locked up to the Cage Match)

H2O celebrate 200 shows in style with a night of ultraviolence!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Prestige The Respect Issue (Sept. 24, 7 pm PT)

Gregory Sharpe vs. Sonico Alan Angels vs. Diego Hill vs. Jordan Cruz vs. Travis Williams Johnnie Robbie vs. Shazza McKenzie Galeno del Mal vs. Dinistia “Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Vinnie Massaro Breeze vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey Rey Horus vs. Titus Alexander Jonathan Gresham vs. Lee Moriarty Shoko Nakajima vs. Trish Adora

Prestige, as always, come at you with a top shelf card full of the finest guests!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Shine 76 (Sept. 24, 4 pm ET)

Vanity vs Yaide Bella Snow vs. Sofia Castillo OMGZ (Alex Gracia & Kelsey Heather) vs. Shake and Bake (Scotti & Skai) Alivia Rose vs. Rocky Radley Kaitland Alexis vs. Tracy Nyxx Lexi Gomez vs. T-Gainz The Coven (Chelsea Durden & Kelsey Raegan) (c) vs. Las Sicarias (Labrava & Tiffany Nieves) (Shine Tag Team Championship) Amber Nova vs. Ivelisse (c) (Shine Nova Championship)

Last but not least, Shine keep plugging away!

Check it out live on WWNLive, folks.

Free matches here!

East-West Express vs. WorkHorsemen

GCW bring us this tag team gem as my boys the WorkHorsemen take on young stars in the Express, check it out!

Nor Diana vs. Zoe Lucas

A fine slice of action from Pro Wrestling: EVE for y’all!

Alec Price vs. Alex Coughlin

Last but not least, Beyond present us this clash!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.

As always, I’ve got a very simple five point scale laid out where a 1 is total skip, 2 you can probably skip unless you love one of the folks in it, 3 is a match that’s worth watching but not necessarily worth making time for, a 4 is a solid recommendation to make time for if you can, and a 5 is a must-watch.