 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Minoru Suzuki competes in wrestling match on bullet train

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
/ new

DDT Pro-Wrestling is known for indulging in creative concepts, and their latest wacky experiment was a wrestling match on a bullet train. Minoru Suzuki wrestled Sanshiro Takagi on the ride in Japan from Tokyo to Nagoya.

DDT Pro booked the match on a private car of the Nozomi Shinkansen bullet train, which travels up to speeds of 285 kilometers per hour (177 miles per hour). Suzuki and Takagi engaged in fisticuffs in the aisleway for around 30 minutes in front of paying fans.

ABC News posted highlights to the match. Suzuki was victorious via piledriver.

After the match, Takagi pulled a fast one on Suzuki. Takagi claimed the loss would be his retirement. During a ten-bell salute to honor Takagi’s career, he struck with a stunner to Suzuki.

DDT Pro will be airing the match in full on Sunday, September 24 at 7 am ET. Buy a PPV ticket, and take the ride.

What’s your take on Minoru Suzuki wrestling Sanshiro Takagi on a bullet train? What oddball location would you like to see a wrestling match take place?

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats