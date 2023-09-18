Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

According to BWE, everyone backstage at WWE was ecstatic with The Rock’s return and the reaction to it. Having said that, there is no agreement in place beyond that, though there is a meeting scheduled to discuss story options. Cody Rhodes is the priority at the moment, the account claims.

Also from BWE: John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa is being looked at for Royal Rumble/WrestleMania.

Last one from BWE: “Styles and Bloodline story continues strong towards Saudi show,’ which some are interpreting as a clue as to who Roman Reigns’ will face in his next title defense.

Fightful Select says QT Marshall has signed a new short term contract extension with AEW and he’ll be with the company through 2023.

PW Insider says Jade Cargill is no longer under contract to AEW and it’s believed she’ll start at the WWE Performance Center this week.

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel is looking to cut $50 million to $100 million in costs in WWE to increase profitability, says the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

