Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the five performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Sept. 10-16 — Raw, NXT, Powerrr, Dynamite, Impact, Fusion, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, Collision, New Japan’s Road to Destruction shows, and everything else I’m no doubt forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

His reign is sacred.

Breaking Honky Tonk Man’s record was great, and the story Imperium’s leader broke it in was also great because of the man he was working with (he finished fourth).

AEW’s International championship program wasn’t quite as historic, but it was also fantastic. We celebrated the former champ with his latest high finish, and the man who ended his run rounded out our latest Top Five.

The King of Television is in the middle of all that for all the great work he’s doing for AEW & Ring of Honor right now.

Beating Kenny Omega twice in a week was just enough to place Don Callis’ Alpha in front of the NJPW Strong Women’s champ’s two-win week in Stardom, and The Innovator of Violence’s career-saving victory in Impact.

Chin up, tits out, and watch out for a Mogul spitting facts at a Cowboy.

The CCWR: 2023-24, Week 23

1. Gunther

2. Orange Cassidy

3. Samoa Joe

4. Chad Gable

5. Jon Moxley

6. Konosuke Takeshita

7. (tie) Giulia

7. (tie) Tommy Dreamer

9. Toni Storm

10. Swerve Strickland

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where both men in WWE’s Intercontinental title program jumped into the Top 10...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Sept. 9

1. Orange Cassidy - 103

2. Jey Uso - 49.5

3. IYO SKY - 35

4. Willow Nightingale - 31.5

5. Jay White - 30.5

6. Seth Rollins - 30

7. MJF - 29

8. (tie) Chad Gable -24

8. (tie) Gunther - 24

10. (tie) CM Punk - 23.5

10. (tie) LA Knight - 23.5

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. The main things you need to know are you have five spots on your ballot, you can’t put the same person in two of them, but you can split a single or multiple spots between multiple wrestlers. Now...

Let’s have those ballots! We’ll take it from there, and see you back here in a week for the results and another vote!