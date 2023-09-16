Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- WWE fired more than 100 employees during Friday’s mass layoffs, per PW Insider.
- Everyone at WWE who Insider spoke to was “on pins and needles” waiting to see if they would get a call from HR telling them they were laid off. Everyone being told to work from home “added to the sense of unease,” especially since “it’s not like they will even get a chance to personally return and say their goodbyes and pick up their property.”
- Multiple divisions in the company were “absolutely ripped apart” because of these cuts. For example, the Insights & Analytics team of 20+ people now only has three employees left.
- Insider also reports that Dana Warrior is gone from WWE as part of the the layoffs.
- BWE says The Rock’s return segment on SmackDown ran long, and changes to the rest of the show had to be made on the fly to account for it.
- Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez heard that Jade Cargill “wanted a lot of money” to stay in AEW. However, one source told Fightful Select that her decision on leaving AEW is not financially motivated.
- Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian is “confident” in saying that “AEW will be on Max in 2024 and AEW will expand its PPV Schedule to 12 a year.”
- PW Insider points out WWE and Hulu’s contract extension may be about to expire, as the streamer again lists its WWE content (except for the past few weeks of SmackDown replays) as expiring in 10 or 11 days.
- On The Ryback Show, The Ryback said he smells like meat 24/7, so he’s always worried that security dogs at the airport will try to bite him.
