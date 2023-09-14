Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Coming soon...

AIW JT Lightning Invitational Tournament 2023 (Sept. 15-16)

—Night One (Sept. 15, 7:30 pm ET)—

Chuck Stone vs. Hardway Holloway (2023 JLIT First Round Match) Tre LaMar vs. Vik Vice (2023 JLIT First Round Match) Colin Delaney vs. Shaw Mason (2023 JLIT First Round Match) Austin James vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (2023 JLIT First Round Match) Magnum CK vs. Ziggy Haim (2023 JLIT First Round Match) Katie Arquette vs. Mance Warner (2023 JLIT First Round Match) Eric Taylor vs. Wes Barkley (2023 JLIT First Round Match) Joseline Navarro vs. Mikey Montgomery (2023 JLIT First Round Match) Alec Price vs. Paul London (2023 JLIT First Round Match) Chavo Guerrero, Jr. vs. Dominic Garrini (2023 JLIT First Round Match) Derek Dillinger vs. Psychosis (2023 JLIT First Round Match) Joshua Bishop vs. Masato Tanaka (2023 JLIT First Round Match)

—Night Two (Sept. 16, 7:30 pm ET)—

2023 JLIT Quarterfinals, Semifinals, & Finals

It’s a little late this year but JLIT is back, baby! 24 exciting competitors feeding their way down into a three-way finals! Plus I didn’t write a card out for it, but Fresh Meat 3 is taking place on Saturday afternoon, featuring AIW regulars against newbies!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

GCW In Liverpool (Sept. 16, 7 pm GMT)

Rina Yamashita vs. Session Moth Martina CPF (Danny Black & Joe Lando) vs. Jimmy Lloyd & Starboy Charlie Arez vs. Gringo Loco James Ellis, Mulligan, & Tate Mayfairs vs. THRUSSY (Allie Katch, Dark Sheik, & EFFY) Jordan Oliver vs. Man Like DeReiss Blue Kane vs. Joey Janela Masha Slamovich vs. Tony Deppen Big Joe & Clint Margera vs. Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) (Deathmatch) Blake Christian (c) vs. Leon Slater (GCW World Championship)

GCW are in the UK! TNT also have shows on either side and one of them is a crossover show with GCW, but I’ve chosen to just feature GCW’s solo show here! Joey Janela vs. Blue Kane!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

LVAC Steelstacks Smackdown II (Sept. 16, 8 pm ET)

Abby Jane vs. Harleen Lopez vs. Veda Scott Afa Jr., Havoc, & Rex Lawless vs. The Batiri (Kodama & Obariyon) & Ultimo Ant Lost Boys (Athan Promise, Juni Underwood, Miles Penn, & Ryan Ryzz) vs. Mantequilla & Xyberhawx (Danjerhawk, Razerhawk, & Thvnderhawk) Brandon Kirk & Lucky 13 vs. Club Soda (Jeff Cannonball & Puf) Incoherence (Delirious & Frightmare) vs. Matt Makowski & “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams) Leon St. Giovanni vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey Delmi Exo vs. Max the Impaler Bakabella’s Army (Avery Good, B3CCA, Bojak, Channing Thomas, & Jacob Hammermeir) vs. Ultramantis’ Mob (Cheeseburger, Clara Carreras, Dan Champion, Edith Surreal, & Wheeler YUTA)

The good things about Chikara never die and the Lehigh Valley Athletics Council is keeping the spirit alive!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Free matches here!

Louis Lyndon vs. Mat Fitchett

Starting off with this bad boy featuring two AIW regulars duking it out, enjoy!

Billie Starkz vs. Utami Hayashishita

Thence to GCW where we get this ten-minute slab of violent fun!

ASCEND Episode 1

Last but not least, Glory Pro have a new television program on the YouTube, so let’s check that out!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.