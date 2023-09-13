Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that “there’s a feeling FOX is not going to go for $300 million” for the rights to SmackDown and that both Disney and Amazon are the two companies most in contention for it.

He also said WWE is not married to having SmackDown on Friday nights and is open to moving it to whatever night for the new rights deal.

In response to word going around that Vince McMahon is back and in charge of creative again, BWE simply said “no.”

Fightful Select says Nia Jax signed with WWE over a month ago.

Sticking with Jax, WrestleVotes now claims that she will be the number two heel on Raw going forward, jumping over Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark.

For what it’s worth, PW Insider says “the ward making the rounds backstage at Monday Night Raw among talents” regarding Matt Riddle’s absence was that he was “pulled due to medical illness.”

